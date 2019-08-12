New Fair food contest ends Monday night

Iowa State Fair
Posted: / Updated:

DES MOINES – Monday is the last day for people to vote on the 2019 Iowa State Fair Best New Fair Food.

Voting is open from August 8 to August 12 at 11:59 p.m. The winner will be announced on August 14.

Here are the contenders:

  1. Georgie’s Roast with the Most Wrap: find this new fair food at G Mig’s Wrap Stand
  2. The Chief: this beef brisket creation can be found at The Rib Shack.
  3. Chicken Street Tacos: the Chicken City stand on the fairgrounds will be serving up this grilled chicken special

You can vote for your favorite here.

  • The Chief
  • Georgie’s Roast with the Most Wrap
  • Chicken Street Tacos

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story