New Fair food contest ends Monday night

DES MOINES – Monday is the last day for people to vote on the 2019 Iowa State Fair Best New Fair Food.

Voting is open from August 8 to August 12 at 11:59 p.m. The winner will be announced on August 14.

Here are the contenders:

Georgie’s Roast with the Most Wrap: find this new fair food at G Mig’s Wrap Stand The Chief: this beef brisket creation can be found at The Rib Shack. Chicken Street Tacos: the Chicken City stand on the fairgrounds will be serving up this grilled chicken special

You can vote for your favorite here.