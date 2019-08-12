Officers join forces to enforce traffic laws for first Friday of the fair

DES MOINES – Things were a little rowdy for the first Friday of the Iowa State Fair.

The Central Iowa Traffic Safety Task Force organized a special traffic enforcement project on Friday to keep an eye out for impaired and distracted drivers. A total of 10 police agencies were spread out around Pleasant Hill and the area surrounding the Iowa State Fairgrounds.

Officers issued 18 citations, 192 warnings, and made 21 arrests. Nine drivers were arrested for operating while intoxicated.

There was also a short car chase after a driver fled from a traffic stop in Clive. The suspect’s vehicle was located near a wooded area in the 3700 block of Garfield. A Des Moines Police Department K9 unit found the suspect hiding in the woods. He was then arrested for a burglary warrant, eluding and other traffic charges.

While investigating drug activity near East 26th and and State Street, Urbandale officers witnessed a single-car crash. When officers attempted to check on the driver, she ran away and physically resisted. The driver was arrested after narcotics and evidence of drug sales were found. They also arrested one of the original drugs suspects for possession of methamphetamine.

A motorcyclist got away from a Windsor Heights officer. The officer did not pursue the driver due to heavy foot traffic in the area. The driver was never found or identified.

24 citations were issued for lack of insurance. 62 written warnings were issued for equipment violations.