Motorcyclist dies from crash injuries in Fort Dodge

FORT DODGE – A motorcyclist died from injuries sustained in a crash on Saturday.

The crash report states the motorcyclist was 51-year-old Sean Mannel of Fort Dodge. He was traveling southbound on 19th Street when 54-year-old Kevin Thielen of Fort Dodge was going eastbound on 7th Avenue in his jeep. Both drivers entered the intersection at the same time, causing the crash.

Mannel was transported to Unity Point Hospital where he died from his injuries. Thielen was treated at the scene.

Fort Dodge Police and the Iowa State Patrol both responded to the crash.