Local 5 Re-scan FAQ

Improved Signal Requires re-scan for Local 5’s Antenna Viewers

If you watch Local 5 (WOI) with an antenna, this article is for YOU! We’ve improved our signal! If you’ve had trouble consistently receiving our signal in the past, please re-scan your TV to receive our programming. Once you re-scan, Local 5 programming may appear on channel 5.1 and channel 5.5, or both. Channel 5.5 will provide you a stronger, clearer signal.

Why do I need to Re-scan?

We’ve made a change to our signal. Re-scanning should provide you with an improved broadcast signal to watch Local 5 (ABC) programming like The Bachelor, Grey’s Anatomy, Jimmy Kimmel Live, and Local 5 News.

How do I Re-scan?

Here you will find a number of links with easy-to-follow, step-by-step, illustrated instructions to most brands of televisions below. If yours is not listed below, we recommend a simple search online for your TV; “how do I re-scan a ____ TV?” Including the model may assist you in your findings if you do not find simple step-by-steps.

LG

Panasonic

Philips

Samsung

Sony

Toshiba

Vizio

I don’t see my brand listed. What do I do?

If yours is not listed above, we recommend a simple search online for your TV; “how do I re-scan a ____ TV?” Including the model may assist you in your findings if you do not find simple step-by-steps. If you still have the owner’s manual for your TV or converter box, the information will be included.

Even among manufacturers, each television has its own steps for re-scanning. Every remote is different, too. Keep in mind that often the words ENTER, OK, or SELECT are interchangeable.

To begin scanning for channels, use your remote to find the MENU or SETUP or SETTINGS function. The UP/DOWN and LEFT/RIGHT buttons help you move from step to step through the on-screen menu.

General Guide

Press the MENU button on your television or converter box remote. Go to SETUP or SETTINGS. Go to INSTALLATION or SYSTEM or CHANNELS. Go to AUTOPROGRAM, AUTOSCAN, AUTOTUNING, PROGRAM CHANNELS, or SCAN CHANNELS. Press ENTER, OK, or SELECT to start the scan. Some televisions may warn you that starting a scan will reprogram your channels. That’s OK! Reprogramming your tuner is exactly what you want to do to access the upgrades and new channels. Once the scan starts, it can take just a few minutes or 15 – 30 minutes to complete. DON’T stop the process once it starts. At this point, your scan should be done. Many televisions quit the process on their own, with others, you may need to select OK or EXIT on your remote.

NOTE: Some manufacturers have you use the LEFT/RIGHT arrow to access menu functions. Sometimes they throw you a curve ball and make the CHANNEL UP/DOWN and VOLUME UP/DOWN double as menu navigation. It can be a bit tricky, but if you’re familiar with your television remote, you already know this stuff.

What Now?

After you rescan, if all has gone according to plan, you should be getting a stronger Local 5 (WOI) signal, which means a better picture for all your favorite shows on Local 5.

It will help to make sure your antenna has a clear, 360-degree view with no obstructions. If you are using a rabbit-ears style of indoor antenna, you may need to adjust it to maximize your digital signal. Unlike the “old days,” if the digital signal is too weak, your tuner will not be able to decode and display the channel.