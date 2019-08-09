Biden at Iowa State Fair discusses gun reform legislation

DES MOINES – Former Vice President Joe Biden visited the first day of the Iowa State Fair and met with potential Iowa voters, caucus-goers, and the media.

Biden was one of two presidential candidates to speak at the Des Moines Register Political Soapbox Thursday. Montana Governor Steve Bullock was the second.

While talking to the media at the state fair, Joe Biden criticized President Trump’s response to the recent mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio. He discussed what he would do as president and what legislation is needed.

The presidential candidate said, “There’s a lot we can do. There’s a lot we can change in terms of background checks, gun show loopholes, and the rest. But in terms of dealing with the core issue of getting assault weapons off the street, limiting the number of bullets that can be in a single clip, that requires legislation. As I said, I’m the only guy who has done it nationally before.”