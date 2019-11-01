BREAKING: Man shot in the face overnight

One man is in the hospital this morning after police say he was shot in the face.

Officers responded to a call regarding a large fight at around 1:00 a.m. Friday morning at the Southwind Apartments in the 1200 block of Cummins Road.

Police say when they arrived on scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the face. The victim was transported to Methodist and is expected to recover.

Detectives are investigating and interviewing witnesses.

Stay with Local 5 as we continue to update you on this developing story.