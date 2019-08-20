PCM prepares for early season ‘home’ games in Pella

PELLA — We’ve all seen how construction season can get way behind because of bad weather. In Prairie City Monroe, the high school’s latest project won’t be done until the fall.

Prairie City Monroe won the state football championship back in 2018.

A lot of their key players have graduated. Still the core part of this team is that their offensive and defensive lines are very similar.

One big change from last year, their field is going to be brand new. But the only issue is it isn’t going to be done in time for Week 1. That means starting the year off with a lot of road games.

“I think we got used to it last year, because we had to do this all last year too. So, I don’t think it’s going to change much from how we did it last year,” said Senior Lineman Jayce Smith.

The Mustangs are investing $3 million dollars into their new track and football field.

“Last year when everything was just so saturated, you couldn’t go on the field at all, and when you run into situations like that, it just makes it hard on all the programs,” said PCM Head Football Coach Greg Bonnett.

Despite the nomadic lifestyle, the Mustangs hoisted the Class 2A championship trophy.

“As a player, it’s going to be a lot more fun, because we can play a lot faster,” said Smith.

While heightened expectations weren’t the sole reason for the upgrade, they helped drive the decision forward.

“There was always a need for it. We just didn’t know how long it was going to take or how long it was going to take for it to come to fruition, but it just got to the point where we realized the need for all activities not just football,” said Bonnett.

Heavy spring rains stalled the field’s progress, but crews have been working hard to get back on track.

In the meantime, they’ve worked out a deal with Central College to use their field. The team all believes they’re ready to move on.

“Anyone who’s ever been here and seen one of our mud games knows they’re a lot of fun, but they’ll probably be going away now. But we’re definitely excited to have turf,” said Bonnett.

The Mustangs will have their first official home game here for week four against Pella Christian.