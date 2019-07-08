90-year-old man retires from teaching swimming lessons

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — PepsiCo is reporting better-than-expected profit and revenue as the company continues its shift to healthier snacks and drinks under a new CEO.

The Purchase, New York, company on Tuesday posted second quarter earnings of $2.04 billion, or $1.44 per share. The per share earnings were $1.54 when adjusted for one-time items, or a nickel better than Wall Street had expected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.