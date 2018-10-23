Ames city leaders will discuss AirBnB-like rentals on Tuesday

AMES – The Ames City Council will hear a report from the Planning Division regarding requirements for short-term rentals in Ames.

The special meeting is happening Tuesday afternoon. The report is follow up from a city council discussion in March related to permitting and regulations intended to ensure public safety and balance neighborhood concerns in allowing for short-term rentals. The City Council meeting will begin at 4:45 p.m.

Short-term rentals made popular by companies like AirBnB may not be lawful under the current Municipal Code in Ames. A number of people have started to operate these types of businesses, and the City Council is interested in directly addressing the use. Those who are contemplating this type of business venture or who are concerned about short-term rentals in their neighborhood are encouraged to attend the meeting.

The Ames City Council will be asked to provide direction on finalizing an ordinance that considers short-term rentals under three categories. The proposed standard would allow short-term rentals within single-family dwellings in all residential neighborhoods. Residents could offer a room in their owner-occupied residence, an owner-occupied home could be rented in its entirety for no more than 90 days a year, or a property owner could purchase a home for use only as a short-term rental. Each of these options would require registration of the short-term rental with the City and different levels of compliance with the City’s Rental Code. The purpose of the Rental Code is to ensure the safety of rental property for occupants.

The City Council meeting will begin at 4:45 p.m.