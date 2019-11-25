Skip to content
Local 5 - weareiowa.com
Clive
43°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Local Politics
National News
This Week in Iowa
Positive News
Community Calendar
All Things Holiday
Honoring Our Heroes
Top Stories
Are you being secretly stalked?
Top Stories
4 animals perish in Marshalltown house fire
Driver ejected in crash on Des Moines’ south side
Rain, snow, and wind will impact Iowa Tuesday & Wednesday
Man dies in Iowa crash while fleeing Cedar Rapids police
Weather
Local 5 Weather
Today’s Forecast
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Alexa
Most Accurate 101
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Friday Night Blitz
Blitz Gameday
Iowa State Cyclones
Iowa Hawkeyes
Top Stories
McElvain, Allen lead way for Northern Iowa in 38-7 victory
Top Stories
Iowa State holds on to beat surging Kansas
Top Stories
Hawks down Illinois in final home game of the season
Dowling Catholic takes down WDM Valley in 4A Championship to win 7th consecutive State Football Title
Van Meter falls to West Lyon in 1A Championship
Noah Ellis living hometown dream with Des Moines Buccaneers
Iowa Live
Iowa Live
Request an Appearance
Lou’s Race Review
Pros Who Know
Entertainment
Top Stories
Kickstart The Sun – Live In Studio
Top Stories
Warrior Lanes – Parties, Parties, Parties!
Top Stories
Market Day – Hand Made Gifts
Reign Nutrition – The Nutrition Atlas
DM Choral Society – Christmas Concerts
Animal Rescue League 11-22-19
Contests
About Us
Watch Live
Mobile App
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
We Are Iowa Originals
Search
Search
Search
Are you being secretly stalked?
News
Posted:
Nov 24, 2019 / 10:20 PM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 24, 2019 / 10:28 PM CST