Blank Park Zoo unveils name for rhino calf

A baby rhino born in early April at the Blank Park Zoo was given a new name Friday morning.

The zoo announced the female rhino calf’s name will be Kamara (pronounced Kuh-MAR-uh), which is Swahili for “Moonlight”.

Kamara was born to Ayana on April 5. Fewer than 1,000 black rhinos remain between wild and captive populations, according to the zoo.

Nearly 2,800 votes were cast to decide the name, with Kamara getting 29% of the votes.

“Because of the 15 – 17 month-long gestation, it is hard for rhino births to keep up with the pressures of poaching. For this reason, they are at a tipping point of deaths outnumbering births,” said Blank Park Zoo CEO Mark Vukovich. “It is senseless because rhino horns have no medicinal value.”

A pair of rhinos came to Blank Park Zoo in late 2012 as part of the Jamaa Kwa Africa addition to the zoo. Ayana’s first calf, Tumani, was born on October 11, 2016 and weighed 80 pounds at birth and nearly 1,000 pounds by her first birthday. She still lives at Blank Park Zoo, but will likely move to another zoo to participate in the Species Survival Plan breeding program.