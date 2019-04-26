Davenport police officer shot in gunfight

DAVENPORT (WQAD) – An officer is in stable condition after being shot during a gunfight with at least one other person. The officer was shot in the chest and in the leg, but he was wearing a bullet proof vest.

The area of the 1700 block of Division Street was blocked by police after the exchange so they could search for the suspects.

Police say they arrested two suspects a short distance from the original scene.

The QC neighborhood watch team had been monitoring the area.

According to police, the exchange started on 17th street and went to a side yard where police exchanged fire with a suspect.

Police are no longer searching as they have both suspects in custody.