Des Moines brewery celebrates ‘Festivus’

DES MOINES – If you’ve ever watched Seinfeld, then you’ve probably heard of Festivus.

It’s a holiday made up by the Costanzas, done on Dec. 23 each year. On Sunday, Peace Tree Brewing hosted its Festivus celebration.

There was an unadorned pole, just like in the sitcom, where people could air their grievances. Plus, the brewery had a special beer on tap for the occasion: Orange Zestivus.

The brewery’s manager says it’s a fun way to relax from the holiday rush.

“Festivus, by its nature is sort of a celebration of anti-commercialism,” said Taylor Evans. “So, it’s easy to get caught up in the holiday season, and it’s a chance to just come out, have a beer and just relax.”

This was the first year Peace Tree Brewing celebrated Festivus at its Des Moines location. Last year, they did in their Knoxville store.

