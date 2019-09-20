Des Moines Performing Arts has several Broadway shows coming up

DES MOINES — The woman charged with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a deadly 4th of July accident will go to trial next year.

Police responded to the intersection of MLK Pkwy and Clark Ave around 2:50 a.m. on July 4 to find an SUV and a passenger car had collided within the intersection. Truong, the driver of the passenger car, was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries but later died.