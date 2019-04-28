Driver dies after crashing tractor-trailer in Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY – One man is dead after he crashed his semi tractor-trailer into a bridge on I-80 West on Saturday afternoon.

According to Iowa State Patrol, a tractor driven by Mose Airti, a 36-year-old from Utah, was going westbound on I-80 when the driver lost control of the semi and ended up in the median, hitting the bridge support pillar. Airti, according to State Patrol, was dead at the scene. Sheriff deputies with Jasper County and Newton Fire and Rescue were at the scene. State Patrol is still investigating.