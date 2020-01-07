Rascal Flatts announces farewell tour

Rascal Flatts’ Joe Don Rooney, Jay DeMarcus and Gary LeVox, from left, perform at the iHeartCountry Festival at the Frank Erwin Center on Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett]/Invision/AP)

'As we head out on the Rascal Flatts Farewell - Life is A Highway Tour, there is no sadness,' The band wrote on Twitter.

Award-winning country music band Rascal Flatts announced their farewell tour on Tuesday.

The tour kicks off on June 11 in Indianapolis.

“When we started out 20 years ago, we could not imagine all of the people, places and gifts we would encounter. As we head out on the Rascal Flatts Farewell – Life is A Highway Tour, there is no sadness. Just new chapters, new journeys, and new beginnings,” Rascal Flatts shared on Twitter Tuesday morning.

Register for first access to tickets and leave a Flatts memory on the fan wall at RascalFlatts.com/farewelltour.