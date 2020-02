Kelsey Weier, 28, will return home to Des Moines without Peter Weber at her side.

28-year-old Weber broke it off with Weier on “The Bachelor” after the hometown date episode Monday night.

Weier told Weber that she loves him during that episode. He accepted it with a kiss, however, he didn’t tell her that he loved her back.

