VERIFY: Fact-checking those holiday-themed viral social media posts

Let’s start with the “War on Christmas,” or the message that’s trying to make it SEEM like there’s a war on Christmas.

It claims to be from a Starbucks Manager in Charlotte, North Carolina:

“I informed my employees that they will be fired on the spot if I hear them say ‘Merry Christmas’ to any customers.”

Okay, we’re not showing you this to build anger. Quite the opposite, because this is fake.

It gained some virality online and was even shared by a U.S. Representative, but Starbucks themselves debunked it, saying this wasn’t a real Starbucks employee, and that their baristas are “Offered the autonomy to choose how to greet each person.”

That includes Merry Christmas.

So this claim is false. The original account has been suspended now, but if you see a screenshot, try to share the real story.

Next, a claim about a Christmas favorite. The poinsettia.

We’re not verifying the pronunciation (although two are recognized in the dictionary). What we’re talking about is whether they’re poisonous. It’s a claim you can find all over social media.



For the reality, we checked with the ASPCA, the CDC and veterinarians.

For humans, poinsettias are mildly irritating, at worst. But for pets, they can be toxic. If eaten, they can irritate a pet’s gastrointestinal tract. That causes vomiting and diarrhea. which, in turn, causes dehydration.

“Most of those incidents are probably going to be self-limiting, in that they’re are going to throw up, purge what they took and then be okay,” said Janine Oliver, a veterinarian at Benessere Animal Hospital.

The bottom line? Poinsettias can be irritating. If your pet eats one, you should monitor them, but the plant isn’t deadly for humans or animals.

And last, a touching Christmas moment from the past. It’s a you may have seen of of Elvis and Lisa Marie Presley playing guitar on Christmas morning at Graceland.

This tweet from the History Lovers Club showed this sweet moment for the first time.

And we hate to be a grinch, but it’s not real. The original came from a stock image from alamy.com back in 2006. And the recent viral post is of the images of Elvis and Lisa Marie edited over the stock family. We can verify It’s a fake. And we get it. It wasn’t really harming anyone. We just wanted to point out that even a sweet, Christmas photo can be a fake, and it’s worth taking that extra time to run a photo through a reverse image search before you share it.

Happy holidays and Merry Christmas.