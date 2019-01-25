Former cab driver involved in fatal 2017 crash to be sentenced

DES MOINES – A former cab driver who pleaded guilty to driving drunk during a fatal crash that killed a Kansas man and injuring another will be sentenced in February.

31-year-old Mohamed Diriye pleaded guilty in November 2017 to Reckless Driving Causing Death, Reckless Driving Causing Serious Injury and Operating While Intoxicated (Second Offense) following a deadly January 2017 crash on Des Moines’ northeast side.

Diriye was originally charged with OWI Causing Death, Reckless Driving Causing Death, OWI Causing Serious Injury and OWI Second Offense.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Diriye, a former United Taxi Cab driver, was traveling east on NE 58th Avenue the morning of January 19, 2017 when he came to a t-intersection at NE 22nd Street. Diriye did not stop and left the roadway, ramping over a railroad track and nose-diving into a deep ravine.

According to a criminal complaint, alcohol could be smelled on Diriye’s breath while he was being treated in the hospital after the crash.

Two Kansas men were passengers in the vehicle at the time of the crash—Shawn Koltiska died, while Joseph Foster later recovered from his injuries.

Diriye was twice ruled incompetent to stand trial—in June and September 2018.

“The Defendant is suffering from a mental disorder that prevents him from appreciating the charge, understanding the proceedings, or assisting effectively in his defense,” Judge Scott Rosenberg wrote in September 2018.

After a Thursday hearing, Judge Jeffrey Farrell wrote that “the parties agree that defendant is now competent to proceed with sentencing”.

Diriye’s sentencing hearing has been scheduled for February 22.

Both parties are expected to recommend a 17-year prison term: 10 years for OWI Causing Death, five years for Reckless Driving Causing Serious Injury and two years for OWI Second Offense.