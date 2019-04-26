Habitat for Humanity rebuilding devastated Marshalltown homes

Nine months ago, Marshalltown was ripped apart by a tornado.

With homes damaged, volunteers with Habitat for Humanity sprung into action.

“Until I was 18 I lived in Marshalltown,” Kristin Skaar, one volunteer, said. “Every street holds some memories.”

The Blitz Build will culminate in 40 houses being completed by Saturday, with 60 more in the works to be finished by year’s end.

The projects are embracing the “Iowa nice” mantra, according to Habitat for Humanity of Iowa Executive Director Lisa Houser.

“That is what we do as Iowans,” Houser said.

To volunteer with the Marshalltown builds, click here.