Holiday shoppers hit the mall for last minute deals

DES MOINES – The carolers couldn’t have picked a better day for a Christmas-inspired flash mob, because the mall was packed out.

With the clock striking down to Christmas, hundreds of shoppers at the Valley West Mall were busy hunting for last minute presents.

Even though it was crowded, people say it wasn’t too chaotic. Some even embrace shopping right before the big day.

In case you’re running behind and still want to get out to the mall, Valley West and Jordan Creek are both open Monday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

