500 firefighters battle forest fire in central Portugal

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portuguese authorities say around 500 firefighters are combating a wildfire that started in a central area some 100 kilometers (62 miles) northeast of Lisbon, the capital.

Portugal’s civil protection agency said Sunday the firefighters were supported by over 100 firefighting vehicles and three aircraft. The blaze broke out Saturday near the town of Tomar.

Firefighting spokesman Mário Silvestre tells Portuguese state broadcaster RTP the fire “is 90% under control.” RTP says one firefighter has been treated for burns.

In July, firefighters in Portugal needed four days to extinguish a huge blaze that left 39 people injured.

In 2017, wildfires in Portugal killed at least 106 people, prompting authorities to enact tougher fire prevention measures. No one was killed last year in a Portuguese wildfire.