Cameroon opposition leader abducted in English-speaking area

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — Gunmen have abducted the leader of Cameroon’s main opposition party, John Fru Ndi, from his residence in the English-speaking northwestern town of Bamenda.

Nkedze Emilia, a senator of the Social Democratic Front party, said the armed men attacked Fru Ndi in his residence in the Ntarikon neighborhood Friday afternoon.

“They were heavily armed with weapons. When they got to his house, his guards resisted and one of them was shot on the leg,” Nkedze said. “But our leader was forced into a car and taken to an unknown destination,” he said, adding that the wounded guard is being treated in hospital.

Fru Ndi “has not been in good health for quite some time now and we are afraid,” Nkedze said.

In April Fru Ndi was kidnapped as he was leading a delegation to a legislator from his party. Fru Ndi was abducted by members of Cameroon’s separatist movment and was later released. His refused to pay a ransom for his freedom but he was released anyway. Fru Ndi said he asked the separatists to stop the killings.

The governor of Cameroon’s North-West Region has confirmed the abduction.

“We are still discussing with his party to see what can be done immediately, but the military is at work,” said governor Deben Tchoffo.