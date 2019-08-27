Madrid mops up after massive rain and hail storm

MADRID (AP) — Madrid and surrounding areas are mopping up after spectacular rain and hail storms flooded many roads and buildings and caused transport chaos.

While the region woke up to a typically sunny day Tuesday, video images from Monday showed cars and garbage containers being washed down flooded streets and mounds of hailstones, some as large as ping-pong balls, in several areas. Arganda del Rey, southeast of the capital, was hit hard by the wild weather.

The day-long intermittent storm caused flight delays, flooded tunnels and parking lots and interrupted subway services.

Spain’s meteorological agency says it registered more than 9,000 bolts of lightning in six hours.

The agency said that by Tuesday the rains had moved to the east coast and the Mediterranean Balearic Islands, such as Mallorca.