Spanish singer-songwriter Camilo Sesto dies at 72

MADRID (AP) — Spanish singer and songwriter Camilo Sesto, a popular star in the 1970s and 1980s, has died of heart failure. He was 72.

Sesto’s manager, Eduardo Guervós, confirmed his death to Spanish public broadcaster TVE, saying that he had died early Sunday in a hospital in Madrid after suffering two heart attacks.

Sesto, whose real name was Camilo Blanes Cortés, sold more than 100 million records worldwide over his 40-year career. His hits included “Algo de mí,” ”Perdóname,” and “Melina.”

In 1975 he starred in the Spanish version of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical “Jesus Christ Superstar.”

Spain’s caretaker prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, tweeted that “Spain and all of Latin America mourn the loss of Camilo Sesto. His melodies will always be part of our memory.”