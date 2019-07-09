The Latest: Hunt: Trump remarks about UK ambassador ‘wrong’

FILE – In this June 25, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump listens in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Over 20 state governors are backing California leaders in a showdown with the Trump administration over mileage standards. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on the dispute between the Trump administration and the British ambassador (all times local):

5:50 p.m.

British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt says President Donald Trump’s remarks about Britain’s U.S. ambassador and Prime Minister Theresa May are “disrespectful and wrong.”

After a British newspaper published Ambassador Kim Darroch’s unflattering assessments of the administration in Washington, Trump sent a series of tweets branding Darroch “very stupid” and calling May’s handling of Brexit “foolish.”

Hunt tweeted that “allies need to treat each other with respect,” and said that “if I become PM our Ambassador stays.”

Hunt is one of two politicians competing to replace May as Conservative Party leader and prime minister.

His tone contrasts with that of his rival, Boris Johnson. Asked about Trump’s criticism of May, Johnson said, “Myself, I have said some pretty critical things about the Brexit negotiations so far” and “I think it’s very important that we have a strong relationship with our most important ally.”

___

1:25 p.m.

U.S. President Donald Trump lashed out for a second day at Britain’s ambassador to the United States, describing him as “wacky” and a “pompous fool,” after a leak of emails critical of the American administration.

The series of tweets came hours after Prime Minister Theresa May stood by Kim Darroch amid the controversy over the release of the documents published in the Mail on Sunday newspaper. Darroch’s forthright views have created awkwardness between two countries who often celebrate having a “special relationship.”

Trump tweeted Tuesday: “The wacky Ambassador that the U.K. foisted upon the United States is not someone we are thrilled with, a very stupid guy.”

Trump also criticized May for failing to get her deal on leaving the European Union through Parliament.

___

9:25 a.m.

Prime Minister Theresa May’s office has reiterated her full support for Britain’s ambassador to the United States after President Donald Trump cut off contact with him following the leak of diplomatic cables that branded the U.S. administration as “inept.”

May has stood by Kim Darroch amid the controversy over the release of the documents published in the Mail on Sunday newspaper. Darroch’s forthright views have created awkwardness between two countries that are longtime allies.

British officials said they were hunting for the culprit behind the leak.

May’s Downing Street office says that while the leak is unfortunate, “Kim Darroch continues to have the prime minister’s full support.”

In a series of tweets, Trump also attacked May, accusing her of “making a mess” of Britain’s departure from the European Union.