Late-season snow set to impact northern Iowa on Saturday

Say it ain’t snow! Wintry weather is likely in northern Iowa this weekend!

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect until 7 pm Saturday for northern and northeast Iowa. Believe it or not, these areas are forecast to receive to 3-6″ of snow! It’s not out of the question portions of northeast Iowa exceed 6″ with “thundersnow” a possibility from a powerful low pressure system.

Fort Dodge, Iowa Falls and Waterloo will likely receive closer to 1″. While snow may fall in Ames and Marshalltown, accumulation is unlikely. Snow is not likely in Des Moines.

Before the snow arrives, most of Iowa will receive some rain Friday night. Rain showers will continue in central and southern Iowa Saturday morning. Rain totals will range from near 0.25″ south to up to 1″ north.

Saturday will also be very windy with 15-30 mph winds and gusts in excess of 45 mph in some spots.

Highs will stay put in the 30s and 40s north of Highway 30. Temperatures will climb close to 60 around noon in the metro, then will quickly fall to the 40s by the late afternoon. Frost and/or freezing temperatures are a real possibility early Sunday morning especially for areas north and east of the Metro with forecast lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Stay tuned to Local 5 for the latest updates.