'Out to Lunch' series brings food and entertainment to downtown Des Moines

The Greater Des Moines Partnership is getting ready to kick off its 'Out to Lunch' series.

"Out to Lunch" provides food and live music across various downtown Des Moines locations. The event series will run every Wednesday from May 22 to June 26 from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

"There's a lot of research that shows that getting out of the office and getting a break is really good for you," said Downtown Events Director Colleen Murphy. "And what a better way than with a little live music and some yummy food?"

Food trucks and vendors such as Taco Loco, Big Red Food Trucks and many more will be at every event selling food and merchandise. Royce Johns, James Biehn and the All Nighters are a few of the musical guests scheduled for the summer.