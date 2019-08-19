1.17 million people visited the Iowa State Fair this year

DES MOINES — Attendance records were crushed for the 2019 Iowa State Fair 11 day season with a total of 1,170,375 attendees.

According to the fair, an estimated 1,170,375 (unaudited) people visited the 2019 Iowa State Fair, besting the previous records of 1,130,260 set in 2018 and the 1,117,398 set in 2015.

A breakdown of daily attendance is listed below:

Thursday, August 8: 84,928

Friday, August 9: 103,096

Saturday, August 10: 122,111

Sunday, August 11: 108,283

Monday, August 12: 97,682

Tuesday, August 13: 102,953*

Wednesday, August 14: 109,323*

Thursday, August 15: 104,247

Friday, August 16: 112,891*

Saturday, August 17: 119,276

Sunday, August 18: 105,585

*One day attendance record.

With the exception of Friday, August 9, each day in 2019 was above the same day in 2018. The attendance of 122,111 on the first Saturday, August 10 was the 2nd highest Saturday recorded, behind 127,277 recorded in 1991.

Following the Fair, daily attendance estimates are set aside and an actual count of tickets including daily sales, advance sales, exhibitors, concessionaires, campers, children, credentials, half price, etc. is made to determine the final total attendance.