$1.6 million grant to bring electric buses to Ames

AMES — A federal grant is going to help CyRide replace diesel buses that have exceeded their useful life.

The transit agency will use the funds to purchase battery electric buses, as well as battery chargers and dispensers.

The money, which is coming from the U.S. Department of Transportation, will also go towards facility modifications to support the technology.

“This is terrific news for CyRide, our riders, and the Ames community,” Interim Transit Director Barbara Neal said in a release. “Supporting public transportation is a great way to reduce your own carbon footprint, while moving to electric buses will help CyRide reduce its emissions. We are grateful for the funding and excited to implement this next phase of public transit improvements.”

The funding is part of the U.S. DOT’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) Low or No-Emission (Low-No) Grant program.