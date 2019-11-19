1 killed, 2 injured in three-vehicle Poweshiek County crash

POWESHIEK COUNTY — An Oskaloosa woman is dead after a three-vehicle crash on Highway 21 Tuesday morning.

Emergency services were called to the 4700 block of Highway 21, about two miles north of Deep River, just after 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The crash involved two cars and a semi truck, according to the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say a car driven by Matthew Morgan, 59, of West Des Moines ran into the semi driven by 69-year-old Grinnell resident Richard Mortensen.

Mortensen then lost control of the semi and hit a third car, driven by 55-year-old Teresa Sue VanZee of Oskaloosa.

VanZee was pronounced dead at the scene.

Morgan and Mortensen were transported via ambulance to Unity Point Hospital in Grinnell.

The accident remains under investigation.

