1 dead, 4 hurt in Story County crash

STORY COUNTY — A woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash in rural Story County Saturday, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

At 11:20 Saturday morning, troopers responded to the scene at 170th St. and 550th Ave., north of Ames and just east of Gilbert. Troopers say a pickup (vehicle one) was driving northbound on 550th Ave. while another pickup (vehicle two) was going westbound on 170th St.

Vehicle one failed to yield the right of way to vehicle two, and vehicle two slammed into vehicle one’s passenger side. The woman in vehicle one’s passenger seat was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified as 68-year-old Marcia Olson of Story City. Vehicle one’s driver, 68-year-old John Paulson, was taken to Methodist Hospital and is in critical condition.

The three occupants of vehicle two were all taken to the hospital with minor injuries.