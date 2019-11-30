1 dead, 4 injured in single-vehicle crash

POLK COUNTY — One man is dead and four others are injured following a single-vehicle accident.

According to Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Alex Dinkla, Polk County dispatch was notified of the crash around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Troopers found a Chevy Silverado rolled over with six occupants.

One adult male was confirmed dead on scene and four others were taken to the hospital with minor to major injuries.

The Iowa State Patrol is assisting the Polk County Sheriff’s Office with this investigation. Alcohol is being looked at as a possible factor.

The name of the deceased is being withheld until family is notified.

