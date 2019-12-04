1 dead in Kossuth County bank robbery, suspect arrested

LU VERNE — One person is dead after a bank robbery took place at Security State Bank in Lu Verne around 8 a.m. Wednesday.
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation isn’t releasing the victim’s name, but said they did pull over a vehicle on Interstate 35 that matches the description of a vehicle leaving the scene.
A press release from the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office says they believe the suspect is in custody. The name of the suspect has not been released.
