1 hospitalized in Runnells house fire

RUNNELLS — Six people were evacuated and one person was sent to the hospital after a house fire broke out Tuesday morning.

Polk County Deputies responded to a call of a house fire at around 6:50 a.m. Once officials arrived, they saw smoke coming from the home.

All six residents of the home were able to escape, but one person was transported to a local hospital for smoke inhalation.

According to fire officials, the fire was a kitchen fire and is under investigation.

