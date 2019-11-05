1 hospitalized in Runnells house fire

RUNNELLS — Six people were evacuated and one person was sent to the hospital after a house fire broke out Tuesday morning.
Polk County Deputies responded to a call of a house fire at around 6:50 a.m. Once officials arrived, they saw smoke coming from the home.
All six residents of the home were able to escape, but one person was transported to a local hospital for smoke inhalation.
According to fire officials, the fire was a kitchen fire and is under investigation.
