1-year-old boy found dead in Des Moines home

By:

Posted: Oct 23, 2018 12:35 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 24, 2018 09:24 AM CDT

DES MOINES - A child is dead and now police are investigating what exactly happened inside a Des Moines home.

Des Moines police tell Local 5 that a 1-year-old boy was found unresponsive by his mother Tuesday morning. The emergency call came in at 6:33 a.m. from 1207 East Bell Avenue. Medics arrived at the scene, but unfortunately, they were not able to revive the boy.

Detectives are now talking to people and trying to figure out what happened. No cause of death has been reported, and no one has been arrested.

 

