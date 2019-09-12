10 candidates to take the stage for third Democratic presidential debate

HOUSTON — 10 Democratic candidates for president are set to take the stage for Thursday night’s debate at Texas Southern University.

Local 5 Chief Political Correspondent Rachel Droze previews what you can expect to see.

The candidates

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (MN)

Sen. Cory Booker (NJ)

Mayor Pete Buttigieg (South Bend, Ind.)

Sen. Bernie Sanders (VT)

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (MA)

Sen. Kamala Harris (CA)

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang

Former Texas Representative Beto O’Rourke

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro

You can watch the debate starting at 7 p.m. on Local 5