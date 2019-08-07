10 presidential candidates to attend gun safety town hall in Des Moines

DES MOINES – This weekend, Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund, Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action will host a gun safety presidential forum in Des Moines in the wake of the tragic mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas.
The forum will be for members of the Everytown Gun Safety Action Fund including volunteers with Moms Demand Action, survivors of gun violence and volunteers with Students Demand Action from around the country who will gather in Des Moines to learn about each candidate’s action plans to address gun violence in the wake of the recent mass shootings.
Confirmed attendees so far include:
- Former Vice President Joe Biden
- Governor Steve Bullock
- Mayor Pete Buttigieg
- Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro
- Senator Kamala Harris
- Governor John Hickenlooper
- Governor Jay Inslee
- Senator Amy Klobuchar
- Senator Bernie Sanders
- Senator Elizabeth Warren
More details will be announced in the coming days.