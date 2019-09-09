10-vehicle crash causes headaches for Monday morning commute

A crash on I-80 near the east mixmaster Monday morning involved 10 cars, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

The chain reaction of accidents caused a slowdown around 6:40 a.m. Monday.

Iowa State Patrol says a small crash caused a semi to jackknife, causing more accidents to follow near the east mixmaster on Interstate 80. This happened in the westbound lanes.

Three pickup trucks were involved in the crash

In total, 10 vehicles were involved.

Iowa State Patrol was quick to the scene to help the vehicles move to another location for follow-up from the accident.

One person was sent taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Given the extensive number of vehicles involved, troopers say they are lucky there were not more injuries.