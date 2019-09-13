12-year-old hit by car in Des Moines

DES MOINES — Police and fire rescue personnel responded to SW 9th St. & Spring St. around 4 PM Friday night to investigate a report of a car-pedestrian crash.

First responders arrived on scene to find that a 12-year-old male had been struck by a car. Witness reports indicate that the child was walking on the sidewalk when he unexpectedly ran into SW 9th St., north of the intersection at Spring St.

The child was transported to Blank Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Des Moines Police are investigating the incident.

