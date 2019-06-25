13 dogs removed from property in Exira

AUDUBON COUNTY – Exactly three weeks after the rescuing/recovering 380 cats from a property in Madrid, the Animal Rescue League of Iowa (ARL) was again called to help with a rescue, but this time it was dogs.

The ARL Mobile Response Team traveled to Audubon County on Tuesday to help remove 13 dogs in need of veterinary care from a residential property in Exira. When the ARL team arrived, they found the dogs outside in a muddy, chain-link dog run, covered in a tarp that was sagging with water collected from the overnight rain.

“We could tell instantly that many of these dogs had not been well-socialized, but what we heard next broke our hearts: some of these dogs, all adults, had never even had names, said Tom Colvin, CEO for the ARL. “They were extremely shy and many appeared to have never walked on a leash before, so we worked slowly and carefully with each one to load them into the ARL Rescue Van for their drive back to a fresh start.”

When the dogs arrived at the ARL, the ARL had a team waiting to begin assessing the dogs’ individual medical and behavioral needs and get them settled into their new, clean living space. ARL workers filled their kennels with blankets, food, and water, and smeared peanut butter on the walls to provide enrichment to help them relax after the long drive.

In addition to needing spay/neuter surgeries, most of the dogs have fleas, skin and ear infections, parasites, and toenails that have grown so long it is painful to walk. The dog in the worst shape has nearly half of her body covered with horrific cracked, painful skin from an untreated infection.

The ARL will continue to work with these dogs to prepare them for adoption and is seeking the public’s help with donations of dry dog food as well as monetary donations to help with their medical care. Donations can be made online