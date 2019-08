A 13-ounce baby that was born at Blank Children’s Hospital last month has passed away.

Jaden was born July 11th but wasn’t due until November. According to a post from Jaden’s mom, Ellon Smart, he earned his wings on Sunday.

In a post on Facebook Ellon adds, “We got to spend 25 of the scariest and most beautiful days with him. We held him and talked to him for hours. He is so loved. We want to thank you all for your love, support and prayers for our baby boy.”