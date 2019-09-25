13th Annual Bras for the Cause Gala hits rewind

DES MOINES– This year, Bras for the Cause is mixing it up and taking attendees back to school as the 13th annual gala meets “Saved by the Bell”.

“The Gala is kind of a celebration for survivors and we honor the one’s we said goodbye too,” said Marcia Munger, the President of the Board for Bras for the Cause.

Proceeds for this annual event help subsidize mammograms and cervical cancer screenings for Iowans who could not afford them otherwise.

School will be in-session Thursday, October 11th from 6 to 8 p.m. at Franklin Jr. High Event Center. There you’ll listen to 80’s/90’s music, play games, enjoy appetizers, see inspired bra artwork modeled by survivors, and be able to bid on packaged auctions items. Tickets are $75 and can be purchased online now.

If you can’t attend the gala, but still want to appreciate the bra artwork, they will be on display starting Saturday, September 28th and Sunday, September 29th during Jordan Creek Mall hours.