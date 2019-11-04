146 days and counting to the Fight for Air Climb

DES MOINES– Monday on Good Morning Iowa, The American Lung Association announced the 17th Annual 2020 Fight for Air Climb will take place in downtown Des Moines Sunday, March 29th starting at 8 a.m.

“We climb for the 32 million Americans and 350 thousand Iowans that suffer from lung disease,” said Heather Johnson, the development manager for the American Lung Association of Iowa. “But this month is extra important that we remember why we climb because it’s lung cancer awareness month.”

Funds raised by this annual event support the American Lung Association’s mission.

You can register online for the challenge today for $15 now.