1460 KXnO re-hires staff, brings back shows

DES MOINES — Local sports talk radio is coming back to 1460 KXnO.

In a major reversal, the iHeart Media-owned radio station based in Des Moines will bring back shows like The Morning Rush, hosted by Heather Burnside and Travis Justice, and The Sports Fanatics, hosted by Chris Williams and Ross Peterson.

“I heard you. I made a mistake,” 1460 KXnO General Manager Joel McCrea announced on Twitter. “They are all coming back on Tuesday morning at six!”

"I heard you. I made a mistake. They are all coming back on Tuesday morning at six!" -Joel McCrea, KXnO General Mgr. — 1460 KXnO (@1460kxno) January 16, 2020

Many of the station’s show hosts and producers were let go earlier this week, citing “technology transformation and new organizational structure”.

Program Director Andrew Downs, who will also return, said “holds no grudges” against his former-and-now-current employer.