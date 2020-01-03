1,500 pounds of suspected marijuana found following traffic stop along I-80

A 2016 Penske box truck driven by 35-year-old Dmitry Borisov of Los Angeles was stopped by police for speeding at the 7.5-mile marker of I-80 eastbound.

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY — The Council Bluffs Police Department has arrested a man they say had approximately $4.5 million of suspected marijuana in his vehicle.

Around 1:05 p.m. on New Year’s Day, a 2016 Penske box truck driven by 35-year-old Dmitry Borisov of Los Angeles was stopped by police for speeding at the 7.5-mile marker of I-80 eastbound.

Once the citation was issued, a service dog from the Council Bluffs Police Department was deployed and “indicated to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle”, according to a press release.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of 61 cardboard boxes containing approximately 1,500 pounds of suspected marijuana.

Police say the estimated street value of the narcotics is $4.5 million.

Borisov was booked into the Pottawattamie County Jail on the following charges; Possession with Intent to Deliver — marijuana Over 100Kg/Under 1,000Kg; Prohibied Acts; Tax Stamp Violation; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.