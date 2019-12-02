150th Christmas at Terrace Hill

DES MOINES– This holiday season, Governor Kim Reynolds and First Gentleman, Kevin Reynolds are opening up their home as they celebrate the 150th Anniversary of Terrace Hill.

Join the Reynolds on Sunday, December 15th from 2 to 5 p.m. for photos with Santa Claus and his reindeer, Christmas cookies, a silent auction and Christmas decorations in every room.

Tickets are $25 per person or $50 per family and must be purchased before Friday, December 13th at 9 a.m.

For more information about Christmas at Terrace Hill, click here.