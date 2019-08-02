19-year-old killed after farm accident

LYNNVILLE, Iowa–The Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office says a 19-year-old man has died following a farm accident early Friday morning.

First responders were called to the 1400 block of 100th Street in rural Lynnville at approximately 8am.

They say the victim, Benjamin Van Wyk, got entangled in a sweep auger, located inside of a grain bin.

He was declared dead on the scene.

Van Wyk’s body was taken to the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny, where officials say an autopsy will be performed later.

An investigation into Van Wyk’s death is ongoing.