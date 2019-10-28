2 additional suspects charged with murder, robbery in Des Moines shooting

DES MOINES — Des Moines detectives have arrested and charged two more suspects in a fatal Des Moines shooting from earlier in October.

Officers were called to 1613 9th Street in Des Moines around 1:30 p.m. on October 10, where they found a shooting victim, 23-year-old Rashid Mohamed Ibrahim, in the complex’s lobby area with a gunshot wound to the torso.

CPR was initiated, and Ibrahim was transported to MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

17-year-old Rodney Allen Brown Jr. and 16-year-old Jackson Calaway have been charged with Murder in the First Degree and Robbery in the First Degree, according to police.

“Through the course of the investigation it was determined that the victim was in the process of negotiating a narcotics deal over marijuana,” a criminal complaint states. “Multiple parties, including defendant Jackson Calaway, went to the victim’s location with a predetermined plan to commit a robbery against the victim. Based on the statements of multiple witnesses and some of those involved with the defendant, a dispute occurred and the victim was shot during the narcotics transaction and robbery, resulting in his death. Others involved in this incident identify Calaway as firing the handgun during this incident, killing the victim.”

Both will undergo proceedings in adult court.

Gregory Samuel Hampton Jr. and Adam Ahmad Ismail, both 18 years old, have already been charged with murder and robbery in the case.

This was the 13th homicide of 2019.