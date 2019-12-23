2 adults, 1 child shot while driving in Des Moines

DES MOINES — Two adults and one child are recovering this morning after being shot while they were driving Sunday night.

According to Des Moines Police, a 29-year-old man, a 27-year old woman and 8-year-old boy were shot as they drove on the 4800 block of University Avenue. Following the shooting, they drove to apartments at 63rd Street and Hickman Road where they called 911.

Police say both adults remain in the hospital and are expected to recover. The child had a minor gunshot wound to the foot.

Circumstances leading up to the shooting are being investigated.

